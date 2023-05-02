K-State added their first transfer portal addition for the 2023-2024 season in North Texas guard Tylor Perry.

The Wildcats had an early interest in Perry when he entered the portal, with my sources telling me from start to finish in the process that he was going to end up in Manhattan. Perry kept his involvement with K-State pretty quiet until the last week when he named them a part of his top four and publicly announced his arrival for his visit last Monday night.

Perry started his college basketball career at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, where he helped lead the Ravens to the 2021 NJCAA National Championship and was named NJCAA Tournament MVP. From there, Perry committed to North Texas where he made an instant impact for the Mean Green. He led the team in scoring as a junior and won the conference's Sixth Man of the Year Award and was named first-team all-Conference USA.

In 2023, Perry continued his ascent as he won C-USA Player of the Year and was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the NIT. Perry shot 41% from three and scored 17.3 points per game.

There are some direct connections for Perry to K-State. Assistant coach Jareem Dowling was an assistant at North Texas for Perry's first season in Denton, and his head coach at North Texas was Grant McCasland. K-State Head Coach Jerome Tang was an assistant on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor with McCasland from 2011-2016.

Perry's commitment means the Wildcats now have three available scholarships to use. The final two scholarships will likely be used on versatile players with a little more size, whether that be a true big and wing that can score at different levels or a different combination.

K-State beat out Texas Tech, Florida and Ole Miss for Perry's services.