K-State has options for final hoops scholarship
The 2020 basketball recruiting class is one addition away from being complete for Kansas State. There are a number of options available to coach Bruce Weber's program, all shooting guard/wing types...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news