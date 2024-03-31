The 5-foot-11 guard played in 26 games for Michigan this season, averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. He scored a season-high 33 points against Florida in the Jumpman Invitational.

McDaniel is currently ranked as the No. 4 player in the portal by Rivals.com and is the second-ranked point guard, behind Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle .

McDaniel was suspended for road games in mid-January for academic reasons. He ended up missing six road games before being reinstated.

He's the second Michigan transfer to visit K-State this weekend. On Friday, center Tarris Reed, Jr. visited K-State. Reed was seen at K-State's baseball game yesterday in a picture posted to X/Twitter.

Before he visited K-State, McDaniel visited conference rivals TCU, according to reports. It's currently unclear if he has any more visits planned in the future.

K-State is in the market for multiple guards after losing Cam Carter and Dorian Finister in the transfer portal. The Wildcats currently have three guards under scholarship, not including the potential return of Ques Glover.