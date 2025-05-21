K-State lands Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson

Kansas State added more size on Wednesday afternoon, landing Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson . On3's Joe Tipton was among the first to report the commitment.

A 6-foot-7, 265-pound forward, Johnson only spent one season with Bowling Green, moving up from the Division II Wheeler.

In one season with the Falcons, Johnson was incredibly impactful on the offensive side of the ball, averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game on 43 percent shooting. Johnson also shot an impressive 39.4 percent from three-point range.

In November, Johnson scored 23 points against Michigan State in a 14-point loss. Despite the loss, Johnson was the leading scorer in the game and the only player on either team to score 20 or more points.