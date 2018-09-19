Until moments ago, they had yet to do so in the current cycle.

Kansas State typically lands a few prospects it offers based off that particular target's camp performance every year.

Fox is a three-star prospect who also had Power Five offers from Duke and Purdue.

As pointed out in the title, he’s the seventh commitment in the class for Bill Snyder’s program, joining Cooper Beebe, Trevor Stange, Velton Gardner, Keenan Garber, Chris Herron and Yahweh Jeudy.



It wasn’t until recently that the Wildcats prioritized adding a tight end in the Class of 2019. Trace Kochevar’s decision to leave the program, along with the miss on junior college target Lucas Krull, opened up the spot at the position.

Fox camped in front of the K-State staff in Manhattan on July 28 and grabbed an offer from the Wildcats immediately afterwards. He had visited the day prior.

Offensive coordinator Andre Coleman said at K-State Media Day the program's recruiting preferences at certain positions could possibly change, because the Wildcats wanted to focus on recruiting to the system and finding better fits, rather than fitting square pegs into round holes.

This could be a great example of that, as Fox is more of a flex-tight end as a player than an in-line player.

An evaluation on Fox can be found HERE.