Though the buzz has been about tight end Briley Moore of Northern Iowa, it is Minnesota cornerback Kiondre Thomas who has committed to the Wildcats.

It isn't the graduate transfer we have reported on at length in the past couple Recruiting Notebooks, but Kansas State has landed a senior newcomer.

Last season for the Gophers he reeled in one interception, recorded 22 tackles and broke up three passes for P.J. Fleck and company in Minneapolis in what was his junior season.



Though he played last couple of seasons for Fleck, he was recruited by the prior Gopher staff, led by Tracy Claeys. Not coincidentally, one of the assistants on that staff was current K-State assistant Brian Anderson.

Thomas is a native of Arkansas and was once committed to Louisiana Tech before signing with Minnesota. He also had an offer from Mississippi State and was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to Rivals.

He is the fourth cornerback that the Wildcats have landed in the off-season. The prior three were high schoolers Tee Denson and TJ Smith (though he is more of a nickel) and junior college addition Justin Gardner of Hutchinson Community College.