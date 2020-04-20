News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-20 15:07:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

K-State lands JC big man Carlton Linguard

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

Kansas State has landed the commitment of 6-foot-11 junior college center Carlton Lingaurd, filling the Wildcats' final remaining open scholarship.

Kansas State has landed the commitment of junior college big man Carlton Linguard.
Kansas State has landed the commitment of junior college big man Carlton Linguard. (@TempleCollegeBB on Twitter)

Linguard, at one time a four-star rated recruit by Rivals who currently carries a three-star rating, had offers from the Wildcats, Colorado, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and a variety of others throughout the recruiting process.

It is perceived his final two schools he choose from were K-State and A&M.

Last year at Temple (Texas) Junior College Linguard averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in starting 30 of 30 games played. He shot 51.4% from the field, 70.1% from the free-throw line and 26.5% from the 3-point line.

Linguard does not have an extensive background playing basketball and has work to do physically, but his length, skill and tempting ability as a shooter drew the interest of K-State and a variety of high major programs.

The near seven-footer currently relies heavily on his skill, length and athleticism, with the Wildcats hoping he will become even more effective with physical development and further playing experience.

CARLTON LINGUARD STATS - PROVIDED BY JIMMY GOHEEN

@ksu_FAN on Twitter
@ksu_FAN on Twitter

Linguard will join a front court that includes senior Levi Stockard, transfer Kaosi Ezeagu and freshman Davion Bradford, as well as less traditional, more versatile power-forward types such as Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Seryee Lewis.

Keep logged in to K-StateOnline for a detailed description of Linguard's game and What it Means for K-State.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}