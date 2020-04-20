Kansas State has landed the commitment of 6-foot-11 junior college center Carlton Lingaurd, filling the Wildcats' final remaining open scholarship.

Linguard, at one time a four-star rated recruit by Rivals who currently carries a three-star rating, had offers from the Wildcats, Colorado, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and a variety of others throughout the recruiting process. It is perceived his final two schools he choose from were K-State and A&M.

Last year at Temple (Texas) Junior College Linguard averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in starting 30 of 30 games played. He shot 51.4% from the field, 70.1% from the free-throw line and 26.5% from the 3-point line. Linguard does not have an extensive background playing basketball and has work to do physically, but his length, skill and tempting ability as a shooter drew the interest of K-State and a variety of high major programs. The near seven-footer currently relies heavily on his skill, length and athleticism, with the Wildcats hoping he will become even more effective with physical development and further playing experience.

Linguard will join a front court that includes senior Levi Stockard, transfer Kaosi Ezeagu and freshman Davion Bradford, as well as less traditional, more versatile power-forward types such as Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Seryee Lewis. Keep logged in to K-StateOnline for a detailed description of Linguard's game and What it Means for K-State.