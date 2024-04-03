Michigan transfer Dug McDaniel has committed to Kansas State , he announced on his Twitter and Instagram.

McDaniel committed on the back of a visit to K-State over the weekend, where he was seen donning the jersey on TikTok videos and social media posts. He was the second Michigan player to visit over the weekend, joining center Tarris Reed, Jr.

McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists per game for Michigan this season, leading the team in both categories. He scored a season-high 33 points against Florida and Oregon in December.

McDaniel was the No. 4 player in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com's rankings, and was the second-highest guard behind Stanford's Kanaan Carlyle.

McDaniel is K-State's first transfer acquisition of the off-season, but will certainly not be the last. The Wildcats are expected to be active in the transfer portal to help build their roster for next season.

A rising junior, McDaniel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, should he choose to use them.



