Wildcats part of Liddell's top 5
An argument could be made, and a pretty darn good one, that Class of 2019 forward E.J. Liddell of St. Louis is the top target for Kansas State right now on the hardwood, regardless of position or age.
Liddell is that important to the Wildcats and someone who they’ve continuously had a realistic chance of landing for over a year.
The Wildcats haven’t drifted away for his services, unlike other cases, such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. This is a serious recruitment K-State is contending in, step for step.
As his senior year of high school is about to begin, the Belleville, Illinois resident has named his top five. K-State has made the cut, as expected. They are joined by Ohio State, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin.
TBD. @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/BetGMlw1re— EJ Liddell (@EasyE2432) August 13, 2018
He has only set one official visit thus far, and that is to Columbus to check out the Buckeyes the first weekend in September. We anticipate the second trip being to Manhattan with his AAU teammate Mario McKinney the following weekend when the Wildcats host Mississippi State in football. However, it has yet to be finalized.
Like McKinney, Liddell’s interests in Kansas State derive from tournament success, but also the St. Louis presence, assistant Chris Lowery and the trust in how he’d be featured on the court.
