An argument could be made, and a pretty darn good one, that Class of 2019 forward E.J. Liddell of St. Louis is the top target for Kansas State right now on the hardwood, regardless of position or age.

Liddell is that important to the Wildcats and someone who they’ve continuously had a realistic chance of landing for over a year.

The Wildcats haven’t drifted away for his services, unlike other cases, such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. This is a serious recruitment K-State is contending in, step for step.

As his senior year of high school is about to begin, the Belleville, Illinois resident has named his top five. K-State has made the cut, as expected. They are joined by Ohio State, Missouri, Illinois and Wisconsin.