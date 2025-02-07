K-State OC Conor Riley expected to join Dallas Cowboys staff

(Photo by Kansas State University)

Kansas State is set to be in the market for a new play-caller and offensive coordinator this winter. On Friday, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Dallas Cowboys's interest in Conor Riley as their offensive line coach. That interest soon turned into action, as Thamel reported Riley would likely accept the position. EMAW Online can confirm interest from the Dallas Cowboys but can not confirm that Riley has accepted an offer.

Riley has coached alongside K-State head coach Chris Klieman since 2013, dating back to their team together at North Dakota State. However, Riley did not become the Wildcats's offensive coordinator until Collin Klein's departure last season. In one season as the play-caller, the Wildcats averaged 30.85 points per game. Running back DJ Giddens eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, netting 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while Avery Johnson saw continued growth as the starting quarterback. While the offense had moments of inconsistency, they scored 40 points in three different conference games, including a 45-point output against West Virginia on the road. The offense also helped lead a comeback in the Rate Bowl against Rutgers, winning 44-41.

However, Riley is known as one of the top offensive line developers in college football. In his time as an offensive line coach, the Wildcats have produced multiple NFL-quality offensive linemen, including guard Cooper Beebe and tackle KT Leveston, who are currently on rosters. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Riley will reunite with Beebe in Dallas. The Cowboys selected Beebe in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was the team's starting center as a rookie.

Should Riley depart for the NFL, co-offensive coordinator Matt Wells is a likely candidate to become the team's play-caller. Wells has called plays in college football since 2011, when he joined Utah State's staff as the offensive coordinator. Before last season, he was hired as K-State's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and worked closely with Avery Johnson. Replacing Riley as the offensive line coach will be more challenging, but offensive analyst Drew Liddle is a potential option. A former K-State player, Liddle has coaching stops at Abilene Christian and UTEP, where he coached tight ends under former K-State assistant Drew Dimel. Since re-joining K-State's staff, Liddle has worked closely with the offensive line and even coached on the field last season when Riley called plays in the booth to start the season.