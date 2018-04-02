Six-foot-8 forward Matthew Moyer has received his release from Syracuse. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect in the class of 2016 was a sophomore this past season for the Orange and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after sitting out a year.

He started 20 games during the 2017-2018 season and averaged three points and three rebounds per game.

Moyer is originally from Ohio but had transferred to South Kent Prep in Connecticut later in his high school career. He was listed as the 40th best prospect in the country for his class and had offers such as Kansas State, Xavier, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Northwestern, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Dayton, Butler and Arizona State before committing and signing to play for Jim Boeheim and Syracuse.

Now, he’ll be recruited all over again and it will likely happen fast. Offers have already begun to pour in, he confirmed, including one from Kansas State.

"Yes, K-State has offered," Moyer said in a message. "I plan to visit."