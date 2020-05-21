K-State one of three standing out to DT Kiehne
Jason Ray and Kansas State took a swing a year ago in the state of New Mexico when it came to receiver Connor O’Toole. It was ultimately Utah that won out for the bigger receiver's services.The Wil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news