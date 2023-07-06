On Thursday the Big 12 released the 2023 Preseason Media Poll. K-State was picked to finish second, just 28 points behind Texas, who received 41 of 67 first-place votes. K-State, the reigning Big 12 champs, received 14 of the 67 first-place votes.

Other teams to receive first-place votes were Oklahoma and Texas Tech with four each, TCU with three and Oklahoma State with one.

2023 Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Texas (41), 886

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129