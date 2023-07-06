K-State picked 2nd in Big 12 preseason poll, Texas preseason number one
On Thursday the Big 12 released the 2023 Preseason Media Poll. K-State was picked to finish second, just 28 points behind Texas, who received 41 of 67 first-place votes. K-State, the reigning Big 12 champs, received 14 of the 67 first-place votes.
Other teams to receive first-place votes were Oklahoma and Texas Tech with four each, TCU with three and Oklahoma State with one.
2023 Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Texas (41), 886
2. Kansas State (14), 858
3. Oklahoma (4), 758
4. Texas Tech (4), 729
5. TCU (3), 727
6. Baylor, 572
7. Oklahoma State (1), 470
8. UCF, 463
9. Kansas, 461
10. Iowa State, 334
11. BYU, 318
12. Houston, 215
13. Cincinnati, 202
14. West Virginia, 129
Since the Big 12 ditched divisions in 2011, this is the highest K-State has been picked in the preseason poll, with their third-place position in 2017 being the previous high. The last time K-State was picked two or higher was when they were picked first in 2004 for the Big 12 North. Cole Manbeck has the full breakdown on Twitter here.