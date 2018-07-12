Ticker
K-State picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
Managing Editor
Bill Snyder's Wildcats were picked to finish sixth by the Big 12 Conference media.
USA Today

Yesterday it was announced that Dalton Risner and Kendall Adams were First-Team Preseason All-Big 12 selections as voted on by the media. Today the conference released the results of the voting for its preseason media poll:

1. Oklahoma (46)

2. West Virginia (2)

3. TCU (1)

4. Texas (1)

5. Oklahoma State

6. Kansas State (2)

7. Iowa State

8. Texas Tech

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

The Wildcats did receive two first place votes.

The league hosts Big 12 Media Days Monday and Tuesday next week, and K-StateOnline will be on location start to finish to bring you the latest.

