Kansas State released their final two-deep depth chart of the season ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28. While the depth chart isn't set in stone, it does offer the closest explanation of what Kansas State plans to do with the departures from NFL Draft declarations and transfer portal departures. Kansas State's depth chart doesn't feature any players who entered the transfer portal and also removes tight end Ben Sinnott and wide receiver Phillip Brooks, who both declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

K-STATE'S DEPTH CHART:

Kansas State's offensive depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Kansas State Athletics)

Kansas State's defensive depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Kansas State Athletics)

Kansas State specialist depth chart for the Pop-Tarts Bowl (Kansas State Athletics)

WHAT CAN WE LEARN?

Like many coaches, Chris Klieman has kept his actual depth chart to his chest ahead of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kansas State's final depth chart features 10 'or' designations, including at starting right guard, right tackle, tight end, middle linebacker, and safety. The most telling is safety, as it offers a potential sign of who might replace Kobe Savage, who entered the transfer portal. The depth chart lists true freshman Jack Fabris and redshirt freshman Colby McCalister as potential starters. McCalister has played more than Fabris this season, but defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman mentioned that the team decided to redshirt Fabris once he hit the four-game threshold. "The thought, probably, with him was that we were not going to redshirt [Fabris]," Klanderman explained. "We got to that four-game threshold and just decided that the amount of reps he was getting in the game probably wasn't worth his year." Because bowl games do not count towards redshirt, Kansas State can play Fabris as much as they want. In a sense, the bowl game is an opportunity for the Wildcats to take the training wheels off and let Fabris play as much as they're comfortable playing him.

