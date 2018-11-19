Ticker
football

K-State's PFF Grades vs. Texas Tech

Skylar Thompson and Isaiah Zuber helped lead the way for K-State's offense.
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor
Offensive PFF Grades Vs. Texas Tech
Name Snaps Grade

Malik Knowles

37

77.2

Skylar Thompson

79

75.8

Blaise Gammon

64

73.5

Isaiah Zuber

38

70.6

Dalton Risner

79

70.1

Adam Harter

18

69.3

Tyler Mitchell

62

68.7

Alex Barnes

66

68.4

Zach Reuter

77

67.9

Adam Holtorf

79

64.7

Dalton Schoen

76

64.0

Josh Rivas

17

61.5

Mason Barta

1

60.0

Matt Jones

5

59.8

Scott Frantz

79

55.0

Justin Silmon

7

54.8

Abdul Beecham

79

53.6

Dalvin Warmack

5

53.2
Hpxb8jgclpcujusoonkl

Inside the Numbers: Kind of wild to see four people involved in the passing game listed as the top four players grade wise. Malik Knowles, Isaiah Zuber and Blaise Gammon all made very positive contributions in that area, as did quarterback Skylar Thompson, obviously.

You can probably find games where you can make a case Thompson was better statistically, and he did throw a needless interception when he forced a throw to Zuber in the end zone, but all-in-all I tend to think it was one of Thompson's best games from a decision making and overall play perspective. And, like Alex Delton the week before, Thompson all played well despite not being 100 percent physically.

I'm a little surprised at Alex Barnes' relatively average grade, but PFF didn't give him good marks blocking for the QB run game and also dinged him for a tripping penalty that wiped a touchdown pass off the board.

Vkkil0yeurf5jrdlg122
Wyatt Hubert and the K-State defense pressured Jett Duffey all game long.
Getty Images
Defensive PFF Grades Vs. Texas Tech
Name Snaps Grade

Justin Hughes

56

84.9

Reggie Walker

52

75.0

Denzel Goolsby

45

71.8

A.J. Parker

56

69.3

Kevion McGee

25

69.2

Wyatt Hubert

50

67.7

Eli Walker

43

66.3

Trey Dishon

44

66.2

Kendall Adams

15

66.0

Da'Quan Patton

54

64.6

Lance Robinson

54

64.3

Johnathan Durham

33

64.0

Joe Davies

25

63.4

Jahron McPherson

11

63.1

Chase Johnston

18

60.5

Bronson Massie

16

58.4

Jordan Mittie

19

46.2

Inside the Numbers: Justin Hughes has played at an all-conference type of level as of late and certainly did so again on Saturday. He's got to be the best story on the team this year when taking a step back and looking at a combination of performance, overcoming road blocks and showing accountability as a player.

Reggie Walker had been slipping in his play a little bit, probably somewhere closer to his sophomore season than his stellar freshman campaign, but this was his best effort of the season by far. A pair of sacks and forced fumbles is changing the game from the DE spot, assuming you aren't disappearing on other plays. And, Walker didn't.

I thought Wyatt Hubert played a little better than the grade shows, although, to be fair a 67.7 isn't a bad grade. This isn't school, where that equals a 'D'.

A.J. Parker was targeted more times (seven) than any other player, but those seven pass attempts turned in to just 39 yards while he also hauled in a key interception.


{{ article.author_name }}