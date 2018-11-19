K-State's PFF Grades vs. Texas Tech
|Name
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Malik Knowles
|
37
|
77.2
|
Skylar Thompson
|
79
|
75.8
|
Blaise Gammon
|
64
|
73.5
|
Isaiah Zuber
|
38
|
70.6
|
Dalton Risner
|
79
|
70.1
|
Adam Harter
|
18
|
69.3
|
Tyler Mitchell
|
62
|
68.7
|
Alex Barnes
|
66
|
68.4
|
Zach Reuter
|
77
|
67.9
|
Adam Holtorf
|
79
|
64.7
|
Dalton Schoen
|
76
|
64.0
|
Josh Rivas
|
17
|
61.5
|
Mason Barta
|
1
|
60.0
|
Matt Jones
|
5
|
59.8
|
Scott Frantz
|
79
|
55.0
|
Justin Silmon
|
7
|
54.8
|
Abdul Beecham
|
79
|
53.6
|
Dalvin Warmack
|
5
|
53.2
Inside the Numbers: Kind of wild to see four people involved in the passing game listed as the top four players grade wise. Malik Knowles, Isaiah Zuber and Blaise Gammon all made very positive contributions in that area, as did quarterback Skylar Thompson, obviously.
You can probably find games where you can make a case Thompson was better statistically, and he did throw a needless interception when he forced a throw to Zuber in the end zone, but all-in-all I tend to think it was one of Thompson's best games from a decision making and overall play perspective. And, like Alex Delton the week before, Thompson all played well despite not being 100 percent physically.
I'm a little surprised at Alex Barnes' relatively average grade, but PFF didn't give him good marks blocking for the QB run game and also dinged him for a tripping penalty that wiped a touchdown pass off the board.
|Name
|Snaps
|Grade
|
Justin Hughes
|
56
|
84.9
|
Reggie Walker
|
52
|
75.0
|
Denzel Goolsby
|
45
|
71.8
|
A.J. Parker
|
56
|
69.3
|
Kevion McGee
|
25
|
69.2
|
Wyatt Hubert
|
50
|
67.7
|
Eli Walker
|
43
|
66.3
|
Trey Dishon
|
44
|
66.2
|
Kendall Adams
|
15
|
66.0
|
Da'Quan Patton
|
54
|
64.6
|
Lance Robinson
|
54
|
64.3
|
Johnathan Durham
|
33
|
64.0
|
Joe Davies
|
25
|
63.4
|
Jahron McPherson
|
11
|
63.1
|
Chase Johnston
|
18
|
60.5
|
Bronson Massie
|
16
|
58.4
|
Jordan Mittie
|
19
|
46.2
Inside the Numbers: Justin Hughes has played at an all-conference type of level as of late and certainly did so again on Saturday. He's got to be the best story on the team this year when taking a step back and looking at a combination of performance, overcoming road blocks and showing accountability as a player.
Reggie Walker had been slipping in his play a little bit, probably somewhere closer to his sophomore season than his stellar freshman campaign, but this was his best effort of the season by far. A pair of sacks and forced fumbles is changing the game from the DE spot, assuming you aren't disappearing on other plays. And, Walker didn't.
I thought Wyatt Hubert played a little better than the grade shows, although, to be fair a 67.7 isn't a bad grade. This isn't school, where that equals a 'D'.
A.J. Parker was targeted more times (seven) than any other player, but those seven pass attempts turned in to just 39 yards while he also hauled in a key interception.