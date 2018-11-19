Inside the Numbers: Kind of wild to see four people involved in the passing game listed as the top four players grade wise. Malik Knowles, Isaiah Zuber and Blaise Gammon all made very positive contributions in that area, as did quarterback Skylar Thompson, obviously.

You can probably find games where you can make a case Thompson was better statistically, and he did throw a needless interception when he forced a throw to Zuber in the end zone, but all-in-all I tend to think it was one of Thompson's best games from a decision making and overall play perspective. And, like Alex Delton the week before, Thompson all played well despite not being 100 percent physically.

I'm a little surprised at Alex Barnes' relatively average grade, but PFF didn't give him good marks blocking for the QB run game and also dinged him for a tripping penalty that wiped a touchdown pass off the board.