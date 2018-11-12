***Thank you to the K-State Sports Information Department for the following information regarding tonight's match-up with Denver.***

GAME 2

KANSAS STATE (1-0) vs. DENVER (1-0)

Monday, November 12, 2018 >> 8:07 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) >> Manhattan, Kan.

TELEVISION

-FOX Sports Kansas City / FOX Sports App/Watch / ESPN3

-Ben Boyle (play-by-play)Stan Weber (analyst)Bridget Howard (sideline reporter)

-Channel Listing: DirecTV 671-5 [HD] / Dish 441 or 412-29 / AT&T U-Verse 750 or 1750 [HD]

-FOX Sports App – https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/2622b9e

-ESPN3 – http://www.espn.com/watch/_/id/3452631/denver-vs-12-kansas-state-m-basketball

RADIO

-K-State Sports Network

-Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)Matt Walters (analyst)

-Listen Online: TuneIn.com [free] // www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

-Satellite Radio: Sirius 78 / XM 200 / Internet 954

LIVE STATS

-www.kstatesports.com

-kstate.statbroadcast.com [media only]

TICKETS

-www.kstatesports.com/tickets

-(800) 221.CATS [2287]

-Advanced Single Game: $5 (bench/GA)

-Gameday Single Game: $10 (bench/GA)/$20 (chairback)

-Group (12+): $3

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)

Overall: 439-235/21st season

At K-State: 126-80/7th season

vs. Denver: 0-0

Denver: Rodney Billups (Denver ‘05)

Overall: 32-29/3rd season

At Denver: 32-29/3rd season

vs. Kansas State: 0-0

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (1-0)

G: #2 Cartier Diarra

G: #3 Kamau Stokes

G: #5 Barry Brown, Jr.

F: #32 Dean Wade

F: #14 Makol Mawien

Denver (1-0)

G: #0 Ade Murkey

G: #2 Joe Rosga

F: #11 Jake Krafka

F: #25 Ronnie Harrell, Jr.

F: #32 Abiola Akintola

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 4-0

In Manhattan: K-State leads 4-0

Last Meeting: W, 60-56, 11/24/2004

Weber vs. Billups: First Meeting

OPENING TIP

No. 12/11 Kansas State (1-0) makes a quick turnaround to the hardwood, as the Wildcats host Summit League member Denver (1-0) on Monday night in the second game of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum.

The contest is expected to tip at 8 p.m., CT following the season opener for the K-State women’s team against Omaha, which is set for 5:30 p.m., CT.

Monday’s game will be the last at home until Saturday, Nov. 24, as K-State heads to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday to begin preparations for three games in a four-day stretch at U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.

The Wildcats open the tournament against Eastern Kentucky (1-1) at 6:30 p.m., CT on Friday before playing either Northern Iowa (1-1) or Penn (2-0) in round two on either Saturday or Sunday. The other teams in the bracket include Missouri (1-1), Old Dominion (1-1), Oregon State (2-0) and Kennesaw State (1-1).

K-State is attempting to start 2-0 for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons and have won its second game of the season 15 consecutive times. The Wildcats have started 2-0 or better 14 times in the last 15 seasons with the lone exception of the 2013-14 season when the team lost their opener to Northern Colorado. Last year, the squad started the season 4-0 before suffering their first loss to Arizona State.

The Wildcats have won 24 consecutive games against non-conference opponents at Bramlage Coliseum since the start of the 2015-16 season. Overall, the school has an 96-6 (.941) record at home in non-conference play since 2006-07, including 94-5 (.950) in the regular season, and has won 85 of their last 90 non-conference home games. The team went 11-2 in non-conference action in 2017-18, including 8-1 at home venues. The lone home loss came to Tulsa, 61-54, on Dec. 9, 2017 in Wichita.

K-State used its defense to open its 115th season on a winning note for the fifth consecutive season in a 56-41 victory over Kennesaw State on Friday. The Wildcats held the Owls to 32.7 percent shooting (17-of-52), including just 21.4 percent (6-of-28) in the second half, while also forcing 21 turnovers.

The squad scored 20 points off of those 21 Owl miscues and held a 24-4 advantage in fast-break points. The 24 fast-break points were the most also scoring 24 against Emporia State in 2010.

K-State has now held nearly a third of its opponents (70 out of 206) to 60 points or less since Bruce Weber became head coach in 2012-13, including their fourth straight season opener. The 41 points were the fewest in a season opener in Bramlage Coliseum history and the fewest allowed in a home opener since holding Northern Iowa to 38 points on Dec. 1, 1979.

Offensively, the Wildcats were led by seniors Barry Brown, Jr., and Dean Wade, who each accounted for 15 points in a combined 14-of-28 shooting. Junior Makol Mawien also registered double figures with 13 points on 6-of-9 field goals. Overall, the team connected on 51.1 percent (24-of-47) from inside the 3-point arc, but made just 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) 3-point attempts and was just 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from the free throw line.

NOTES ON DENVER

Denver returns six lettermen, including three starters (Joe Rosga, Ade Murkey and Jake Krafka, from a squad that posted a 15-15 overall record and finished third in the Summit League with an 8-6 mark in 2017-18.

The Pioneers are a veteran team with a combined seven juniors and seniors and also have the additions of transfers Ronnie Harrell, Jr. (Creighton) and Kansas City, Kan., native Tory Stewart-Miller (Colorado).Denver was picked third in the nine-team Preseason Summit League coaches polls and picked up one first-place vote, trailing favorite South Dakota State and South Dakota. Rosga was selected to the Preseason First Team.

Denver opened the season on Tuesday night with a 63-50 win over Maine at home, as the Pioneers broke a 27-all tie at the half with seven second-half 3-point field goals. Harrell registered a double-double with 18 points on 6-of-13 field goals to go with 13 rebounds and 4 blocks, while reserve Jase Townsend added 16 points on 5-of-8 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers.

A season ago, the Pioneers averaged 73.1 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range, with 36.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game, while allowing opponents to average 73 points on 43.4 percent shooting, including 33.5 percent from long range. The team connected on 69.4 percent from the free throw line.

Rosga was one of three players to average double figures for Denver in 2017-18, as he averaged a team-best 16.1 points on 48.1 percent shooting, including 44 percent from 3-point range, to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34.2 minutes per game. He led the team with 73 treys and knocked down 90.1 percent (100-111) from the free throw line. Returning starters Ade Murkey and Jake Krafka averaged 7.5 and 5.4 points per game.

A 2005 graduate of Denver, head coach Rodney Billups enters his third season as the head coach of his alma mater with a 32-29 (.525) overall record. Following his playing career, he was an assistant at Colorado from 2012-16. He started for the Pioneers against K-State in the last meeting between the schools in 2004, posting 6 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds in 34 minutes.

K-STATE/DENVER CONNECTIONS

Denver graduate transfer Tory Stewart-Miller is a native of Kansas City, Kansas and played AAU for Kansas City Run GMC.Denver senior Ronnie Harrell, Jr., is no stranger to K-State, as he played against the Wildcats in the 2018 NCAA Tournament while at Creighton. He played 15 minutes, posting 2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.Denver assistant coach Ricardo Patton was formerly the head coach at Colorado, leading the Buffaloes to six postseason appearances from 1995 to 2007. He went 15-11 against K-State during his time in Boulder.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State and Denver will meet for the fifth time in their histories on Monday night with the Wildcats holding a 4-0 record. The series dates to a 65-55 win by K-State on Dec. 15, 1951 and includes meetings in 1953 (70-41), 1963 (72-65) and most recently in 2004 (60-56), all in Manhattan. K-State overcame a huge effort by Denver’s Yemi Nicholson to win a 60-56 defensive slugfest in the last meeting between the schools on Nov. 24, 2004 at Bramlage Coliseum. Nicholson scored a game-high 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting to go with a game-high 18 rebounds and 5 blocks. The 18 boards tie two others for the most by any opponent in Bramlage history.

LAST TIME OUT: K-STATE 56, KENNESAW STATE 41

K-State held Kennesaw State to just 41 points, including 14 in the second half, as the Wildcats used a strong defensive effort to open their season with a 56-41 victory on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The 41 points were the fewest allowed in a season opener at Bramlage Coliseum and the fewest allowed in a home opener since holding Northern Iowa to 38 points on Dec. 1, 1979. K-State has now held 70 opponents to 60 points or less under head coach Bruce Weber. The 14 second-half points were the fewest allowed in any half since also allowing 14 points to Missouri in the first half of a 66-42 win on Nov. 23, 2015.

K-State held Kennesaw State to just 32.7 percent (17-of-52) shooting, including 21.4 percent (6-of-28) in the second half, while also forcing 21 turnovers. The Wildcats took advantage and scored 20 points off those 21 Owl miscues and held a 24-4 edge in fast-break points. The 24 fast-break points were the most-ever by a Bruce Weber team and the most since 2010.K-State also held advantages of 42-12 in points in the paint and 20-16 in points off of turnovers. The Wildcats have now totaled at least 20 points off of opponent turnovers in 35 games under Bruce Weber.

Offensively, three Wildcats scored in double figures led by a game-high 15 points from seniors Barry Brown, Jr., and Dean Wade on 14-of-28 field goals. Junior Makol Mawien added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Wade (8) and Mawien (7) combined for 15 rebounds, while newcomer Austin Trice made the most of his 14 minutes with a game-high 12 rebounds. In addition to his game-tying 15 points, Brown registered 4 steals, which improved his career total to 193, moving him past Steve Henson (190) into second place all-time. Brown is 17 steals shy of Jacob Pullen’s record (210).

K-State opened the year with Brown, Wade and fellow senior Kamau Stokes plus junior Makol Mawien and sophomore Cartier Diarra in the starting lineup. Junior Xavier Sneed did not play due to an ankle injury.With the win, K-State ran its non-conference winning streak at Bramlage Coliseum to 24 consecutive games. The Wildcats have now won 15 of their last 16 home openers, including six of seven under head coach Bruce Weber.

NEXT UP: EASTERN KENTUCKY (1-1)



K-State will head south for the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, as the Wildcats open the tournament with a matchup with Ohio Valley member Eastern Kentucky (1-1) on Friday at 6:30 p.m., CT. Under the direction of first-year coach A.W. Hamilton, the Colonels earned their win of the season on Saturday night in an 81-78 victory at Chattanooga. Senior forward Nick Mayo, a Preseason All-OVC selection, accounted for nearly half of the points, scoring 40 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win.