After a record-setting first season, head coach Jerome Tang has agreed to new 7-year contract through the 2029-30 season to continue his leadership of the Kansas State men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on Monday afternoon (September 25).

The new contract replaces his original 6-year deal that Tang agreed to become the 25th men’s basketball coach in school history on March 21, 2022. Tang now has 7 years left on his agreement that runs until April 30, 2030. The second-year head coach will be paid $3 million in 2023-24 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year culminating in a $3.6 million base for the 2029-30 season. There are also four retention bonuses of $200,000 following the 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

The new contract was unanimously approved by University leadership.

Director of Athletics Gene Taylor

“What Coach Tang and his staff did in their first year here was phenomenal. The run to the Elite Eight was remarkable, but what separates Coach Tang is his pure love of his players and the relationships that he builds with everyone that he encounters. His ability to connect with players, staff, recruits, students and fans is special, and he is the perfect fit for Kansas State. The culture that he and his staff have built is extraordinary. We are delighted to have him, Rey, Seven and Aylyn as a vital part of the Wildcat family and for him to continue to lead our basketball team for a very long time.”

Head coach Jerome Tang

“My family and I could not be more excited about the future with this commitment from President (Richard) Linton and (athletics director) Gene (Taylor), as the staff and I continue to elevate this program to even greater heights. I say it all the time and I truly mean it, we’re fortunate every day to be at such a special place.

"I’m a blessed individual with a wonderful family, and I’m in this position today due to the love, support and sacrifices of many people. I want to first thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all the blessings in my life. I would not be where I’m right now if it wasn't for His faithfulness in my life and guidance.

“I have the best coaching staff in America, who work tirelessly to make our players the best they can be on-and-off the court. I’m blessed and honored that I get to live life with these incredible men and women every day. I want to thank our players – both past and present – for their hard work and commitment to this program as well as their families for their support and trust with their most important asset.

“I said before I didn’t come here to rebuild but to elevate and the work has already begun. Last year’s success was just the start. The staff and I are excited about what’s ahead for this team as we start practice. EMAW!”

With his relentless passion, energy and positivity, Tang reenergized a K-State program which had endured three consecutive losing seasons and was picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll by guiding the school to its third-highest win total (26) and a thrilling run to the Elite Eight in 2022-23. He became the 11th first-year head coach to direct his team to the Elite Eight since 1996-97, while joining North Carolina’s Bill Guthridge (K-State alum) in 1997-98 and Hubert Davis in 2021-22 and Kent State’s Stan Heath in 2001-02 as one of four first-time head coaches to accomplish the feat. Tang's win total was the second-most by a first-year Division I head coach in 2022-23, trailing Duke's Jon Scheyer (27-9).

Armed with just two returning players, the Wildcats posted a 26-10 overall record in Tang’s inaugural season, which included a tie for third place in the nation’s most difficult conference – the Big 12 – with an 11-7 mark and the school’s 13th appearance in the Elite Eight and the first since 2017-18. The 26 wins are the third-most in school history, trailing the school-record 29 in 2009-10 and the 27 in 2012-13, and just the eighth 25-win campaign. His 26 wins are the second-most by a first-year head coach in school history.