K-State takes home the Pop-Tart Bowl, defeating NC State 29-18
Eat all the pop-tarts you want, Wildcat fans.
Kansas State defeated NC State on Thursday, taking home the Pop-Tarts Bowl and finishing 9-4 on the season.
The game offered a glimpse into the future of K-State football, led by Avery Johnson.
In some ways, though, it was also a classic Kansas State victory.
The Wildcats relied heavily on their run game, running behind their experienced offensive line. DJ Giddens was as good as ever, finishing the game with 152 yards on 28 carries. Giddens also added a rushing touchdown.
Johnson managed the game well by not forcing anything and letting the game come to him. The star of the Johnson show, however, was his legs, finishing with 71 yards on seven carries, including a dazzling 19-yard touchdown.
Wide receiver Jayce Brown continued his breakout season, showing that the Johnson-to-Brown connection will be bright.
Johnson connected with Brown for an 11-yard touchdown to seal the victory in the fourth quarter. Brown has improved each game and should be the Wildcats' WR1 next season.
Defensively, Kansas State continued to do what they've done best, bending but not breaking.
Despite the secondary departures, VJ Payne stepped up tonight, leading the team with ten tackles. Cornerback Jacob Parrish forced the only turnover of the night, intercepting Brennan Armstrong in the fourth quarter.
Chris Klieman could not have asked for a better end to the 2023 season and a send-off to the 2023 seniors.
Cooper Beebe completes arguably the greatest career of any offensive lineman in K-State history with another stellar game. While the seniors will be missed, K-State showed tonight the future is bright in Manhattan.