On Thursday, Jon Rothstein reported and confirmed rumors that K-State and USC would take part in a newly formed tip-off event in Las Vegas to start the college basketball season. Oregon and Georiga will also play in the event, but it is not a tournament, just two standalone games taking place at the same place. The games will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, November 6th.

The intrigue for the event comes in a few different ways, the obvious is that it will feature one of the most notable high school recruits in a long time, Bronny James. This will be the first collegiate game for the four-star recruit and son of LeBron James.

For K-State, they will start their season in a marquee event that will be featured nationally and get the chance for even more exposure playing against James. The game with USC also represents another mark on one of the best non-conference schedules in recent K-State memory.

In addition to USC on the schedule now, the Wildcats will also have marquee games in their early season tournament in the Bahamas where Miami, Providence and Georgia are slated to play. As well as scheduled games at LSU, in Kansas City against Wichita State, and games in Bramlage Coliseum against Villanova and Nebraska.

K-State is now slated to face six Power 5 opponents, plus Wichita State in 2023-2024's non-conference schedule. The Wildcats faced five such opponents in Jerome Tang's first season. Only one other season since 2000 has featured six games against Power 5 opponents for K-State in non-conference play, the 2014-2015 season, where K-State played in the Maui Invitational against Purdue, Arizona and Pitt, as well as games with Tennessee, Texas A&M and Georgia.

The Wildcats got big news on Wednesday for their 2023-2024 roster when Nae'Qwan Tomlin was officially announced as a returner to the roster and will join dynamic transfer guard Tylor Perry to help lead the second year of Jerome Tang in Manhattan.