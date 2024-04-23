In what might be the final Big East-Big 12 Battle, Kansas State is expected to play St. John's, via a report by Jon Rothstein.



The game is expected to be a road game for K-State, meaning they'll travel to New York City and play at Madison Square Garden. The last time K-State played at MSG, they beat Michigan State in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Coached by Rick Pitino, St. John's finished last season with a 20-13 record, missing the NCAA Tournament. An NIT invitation was possible, but the school released a statement before Selection Sunday removing themselves from consideration. "After thorough consideration of all that goes into postseason participation, we believe at this time it is best for our team and basketball program to prepare for next season," Pitino said in a statement. "We remain focused on building a championship-level basketball program here at St. John's."

K-State and St. John's have met twice before, playing in 1961 and 1965. The first game was played in Manhattan at Ahearn Field House, with the Wildcats winning 63-50. The return game was played at Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse, with St. John's taking the matchup.

K-State hosted Villanova in last season's Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Wildcats pulled out a one-point victory in overtime. Arthur Kaluma led K-State in scoring with 26 points and 9 rebounds. Cam Carter also added 16 points.

The Big East-Big 12 Battle is the third domino to fall regarding K-State's non-conference schedule. The other two events include the return leg of a home-and-home against LSU and a trip to the US Virgin Islands to participate in the 2024 Paradise Jam tournament. K-State does not know their opponent for the Paradise Jam tournament, but the other teams included in the field are UAB, George Washington, Illinois State, Liberty, and McNeese State. Two other teams will be announced at a later date.