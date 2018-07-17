Kansas State 2018 Football Preview
The 2018 college football season is nearly upon us, and we're going to cover it from every angle at K-StateOnline this summer.
Get ready for in-depth position previews, opponent analysis specifically related to match-ups with Kansas State, Big 12 Media Day coverage, predictions galore and much, much more here at KSO.
We kick off coverage with our initial 2018 season preview podcast HERE, which will be followed up right before the first week of the season with updated thoughts and predictions.
POSITION PREVIEWS
Monday, July 2: Quarterbacks
Monday, July 9: Running Backs
Monday, July 16: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Monday, July 23: Offensive Line
Monday, July 30: Defensive Line
Monday, August 6: Linebackers
Monday, August 13: Defensive Backs
Monday, August 20: Special Teams
OPPONENT PREVIEWS
Tuesday, July 3: South Dakota
Thursday, July 5: Mississippi State
Tuesday, July 10: UTSA
Thursday, July 12: West Virginia
Tuesday, July 24: Texas
Tuesday, July 26: Baylor
Tuesday, July 31: Oklahoma State
Thursday, August 2: Oklahoma
Tuesday, August 7: TCU
Thursday, August 9: Kansas
Tuesday, August 14: Texas Tech
Tuesday, August 16: Iowa State
BIG 12 MEDIA DAYS
Big 12 Media Days Running Diary Day 1: CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days Players' Poll: CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days Day 1 Notebook: CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days Running Diary Day 2: CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days Photo Gallery: CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days 'What Did We Learn?' CLICK HERE
Big 12 Media Days: Snyder Notebook CLICK HERE
KSO SHOW/KSO VIDEO
The KSO Show 2018 Season Preview
Grant and Matt join the Boscoe's Boys Podcast
Joel Klatt is a special guest on The KSO Show.
MORE...
Wednesday, August 22: KSO Predictions (Three Bold Predictions)
Thursday, August 23: KSO Predictions (K-State's Record)
Friday, August 24: KSO Predictions (Big 12 Standings)
