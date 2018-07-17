Ticker
Kansas State 2018 Football Preview

Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

The 2018 college football season is nearly upon us, and we're going to cover it from every angle at K-StateOnline this summer.

Get ready for in-depth position previews, opponent analysis specifically related to match-ups with Kansas State, Big 12 Media Day coverage, predictions galore and much, much more here at KSO.

We kick off coverage with our initial 2018 season preview podcast HERE, which will be followed up right before the first week of the season with updated thoughts and predictions.

Vc8qbpgrdfnizbwvq7rs
Bill Snyder's Wildcats will look to improve upon an eight-win season in 2017.
USA Today

POSITION PREVIEWS

Monday, July 2: Quarterbacks

Monday, July 9: Running Backs

Monday, July 16: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Monday, July 23: Offensive Line

Monday, July 30: Defensive Line

Monday, August 6: Linebackers

Monday, August 13: Defensive Backs

Monday, August 20: Special Teams

OPPONENT PREVIEWS

Tuesday, July 3: South Dakota

Thursday, July 5: Mississippi State

Tuesday, July 10: UTSA

Thursday, July 12: West Virginia

Tuesday, July 24: Texas

Tuesday, July 26: Baylor

Tuesday, July 31: Oklahoma State

Thursday, August 2: Oklahoma

Tuesday, August 7: TCU

Thursday, August 9: Kansas

Tuesday, August 14: Texas Tech

Tuesday, August 16: Iowa State

BIG 12 MEDIA DAYS

Big 12 Media Days Running Diary Day 1: CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days Players' Poll: CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days Day 1 Notebook: CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days Running Diary Day 2: CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days Photo Gallery: CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days 'What Did We Learn?' CLICK HERE

Big 12 Media Days: Snyder Notebook CLICK HERE

KSO SHOW/KSO VIDEO

The KSO Show 2018 Season Preview


Grant and Matt join the Boscoe's Boys Podcast


Joel Klatt is a special guest on The KSO Show.


MORE...

Wednesday, August 22: KSO Predictions (Three Bold Predictions)

Thursday, August 23: KSO Predictions (K-State's Record)

Friday, August 24: KSO Predictions (Big 12 Standings)

-All-Big 12 Team

-Football Roster and Recruiting Center CLICK HERE

