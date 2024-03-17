Although Kansas State did not make the NCAA Tournament, there will be postseason basketball for the Wildcats. On Sunday night, K-State accepted a bid to play in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). The Wildcats were unseeded and will play Iowa in the first round.

For most of the conference tournament run, the Hawkeyes were another bubble team and looked to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament proper. However, a combination of multiple bid-stealers and an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament saw their bubble chances pop. Iowa finished the season with an 18-14 record, including a 10-10 record in conference. They have wins over tournament teams like Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Northwestern, but didn't have a convincing resume. Iowa is led by Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins, who average 16.2 and 14.5 points per game.

Advertisement

The game is scheduled for a 8 p.m. tip on Tuesday, March 19. The game will take place at Iowa's home stadium.

Get 50% off an annual subscription using code "EMAW24" at checkout! Click the photo for more information!

KANSAS STATE'S NIT HISTORY

This will mark K-State's ninth NIT appearance and their first since 2009. In 2009, the Wildcats defeated Illinois State in the first round before losing in the second round to San Diego State. The Wildcats reached the 3rd place game in 1994, marking their furthest run to date. That season, they lost to Vanderbilt in the semifinals and Siena in the 3rd-place game. K-State has a combined record of 6-8 in the NIT and has been second-round exits their last two times.