KSO Q&A: Miguel says K-State 'recruiting him the hardest'
KSO caught up with Orlando, Florida wing Selton Miguel after his visit to discuss how it went, where K-State stacks up among other schools, and a date of when he would like to commit by.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news