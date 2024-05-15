Hoping to avoid a hypothetical situation where Kansas State faces a crisis in the quarterback room, head coach Chris Klieman and the staff added UConn signal-caller Ta'Quan Roberson to the roster on Wednesday.

Originally a transfer from Penn State, Roberson spent two seasons at UConn, appearing in 12 games.

In 2022, he won the starting quarterback job out of camp but suffered a season-ending injury early into his season debut against Wagner. That season, he threw just two passes and scored a rushing touchdown.

Last season, Roberson threw 338 passes, completing 58 percent of them for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.