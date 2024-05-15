Kansas State bolsters QB room; adds UConn transfer Ta'Quan Roberson
Hoping to avoid a hypothetical situation where Kansas State faces a crisis in the quarterback room, head coach Chris Klieman and the staff added UConn signal-caller Ta'Quan Roberson to the roster on Wednesday.
Roberson announced his commitment on Twitter.
Originally a transfer from Penn State, Roberson spent two seasons at UConn, appearing in 12 games.
In 2022, he won the starting quarterback job out of camp but suffered a season-ending injury early into his season debut against Wagner. That season, he threw just two passes and scored a rushing touchdown.
Last season, Roberson threw 338 passes, completing 58 percent of them for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.
The 6-foot, 203-pound quarterback played his high school football at De Paul Catholic in New Jersey, emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 class.
He was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and drew interest from multiple Power 5 schools on the East Coast, including Penn State, Boston College, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and others. Roberson committed to Penn State in 2017.
Now, Roberson will provide depth behind starting quarterback Avery Johnson.
Heading into the summer, the Wildcats had just three scholarship quarterbacks, including true freshman Blake Barnett who suffered an injury to end his high school career. The other scholarship quarterback, Jacob Knuth, has not appeared in a college game across two seasons.