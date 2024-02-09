Kansas State's 2024 recruiting class was relatively small, but that was by design.

The Wildcats only added 16 players from the high school or junior college ranks, a decrease of over 10 signees from the 2023 class.

Despite the smaller class, Kansas State has added a few players that will have fans excited for the future.

However, the excitement will likely start with quarterback Blake Barnett. Barnett was the highest-ranked recruit in the class, coming in as a four-star quarterback.

Barnett signed with Kansas State despite the departure of his primary recruiter, Collin Klein, who became the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Barnett likely won't play as a true freshman, but there's plenty to like about his game, and there's reason to believe that he'll find his way onto the field at some point during his Kansas State career, even if it will take some time.