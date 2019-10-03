Hear from Kansas State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton from Thursday's media availability, then read our takeaways from today's interview.

THE EXPLOSIVES

While Kansas State did hold Oklahoma State to just 26 points, the yards were out of control. Chuba Hubbard almost ran for 300 himself, and Tylan Wallace nearly poured in 150 yards receiving in the first half alone. The scoreboard is what matters most, though, and that was more kind to the Wildcats. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton did seem pleased with the performance. The explosive plays did bother him some, and that’s how the yards were racked up, particularly from Hubbard. However, he did point out that each performance is judged by how it is viewed dependent upon the particular game. And, without the explosive plays, Oklahoma State may have two less scores of its own, and maybe it’s a different ball game. If you can prevent the explosive ways and make them drive down the field, methodically, it can create more opportunities for an offense to make a mistake. That seems to be one of the negative takeaways that Hazelton saw in Stillwater, inconsistency in making OSU earn it for an entire drive.

CHINKS IN THE ARMOR

Baylor presents a far different challenge than Oklahoma State. The fear of the big play isn’t as strong. They don’t have difference-makers on offense like Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. It’s not to say they aren’t a good offense, but they present a different style and less explosion. They have more than three players to worry about in terms of them having the ball, but they don’t have any playmakers - at least like Wallace or Hubbard - that can make a house call at any given moment. The top-tier talent isn’t the same, but they probably are more balanced and have many more ways they can win. As KSO has suggested and Hazelton may have reinforced, Baylor has less chinks in its armor.

SHOWING BLITZ

An interesting moment during the press conference was when Hazelton shared that they like to show blitz on each and every third down if they can. While that’s true and can be seen if you pay close attention, it’s still enlightening and is still a shock to hear openly. Of course, that isn’t providing anyone with insight. Any coach can (and has) recognize that if they flip on the tape of Kansas State’s defense. It doesn’t take an elite football mind to figure it out. At the same time, K-State showing blitz isn’t a precursor to anything and sheds little light on what they will do or won’t do. Nearly everyone is showing blitz. And, as Hazelton literally noted, it is up to the offense to figure out who’s coming and who isn’t. Sometimes, they’ll back out. Sometimes, they won’t. Sometimes, a few will come. Sometimes, they might all rush. The biggest change to the defense is probably the amount of disguises and multiple looks they’ll show. Last year, when K-State showed blitz on third down, those two linebackers were coming. This year, you don't know.