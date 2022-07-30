Kansas State Football Preview: Defensive end

Is it Kansas State's best position group? It might be for 2022. It is composed of the Big 12's preseason defensive player of the year and two other players that have shown that they are excellent at rushing the passer and one of the more aged veterans on the team.

Of course, the star of the show is Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and if not for a rules correction after the fact that made little sense, he would have recorded north of 13 sacks a year ago as a redshirt freshman.

Nate Matlack is viewed as the next big thing along the defensive line that can do something similar. He's up to about 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. The sky is the limit for him. Khalid Duke has been banged up but has shown to be prolific at chasing quarterbacks.

Jaylen Pickle has played a ton of football. They have all the components and tools to be an elite group in the Big 12.