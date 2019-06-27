In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys . Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them.

NOTE: Credit to Scott for listing out all the games and results, as well.

2006 K-State loses vs Louisville (Actual Final Record 7-6): No real impact on the season, most likely, as one win doesn't have a major impact on K-State's bowl outcome or destination. Didn't like the scheduling of this game, though, as it was too early in the building process and an injury riddled Louisville team still hammered K-State.

2007 K-State loses @ Auburn (Actual Final Record 5-7): I don't think there's any major impact changing the result with an easier opponent, although it would have felt massive at the time had K-State won this game. I actually felt like this was a good schedule, as this turned out to be a very winnable game and a chance to build momentum. More to gain than to lose.

2008 K-State loses @ Louisville (Actual Final Record 5-7): Just didn't like the Louisville series, in general. And, yes, purple pants. In all seriousness, though, this and the last Auburn game are probably bigger than I give credit for. Replace either with a sure-fire win and it's likely K-State goes to a bowl in at least one of the seasons, and Prince isn't getting fired for going to bowls in two of three seasons.

2009 K-State loses @ UCLA (Actual Final Record 6-6 but no bowl): Obviously, this is a big one. K-State goes to a bowl game in Snyder's first year back if this is a home game against a gimme opponent. No long-term impact, really, but you'd rather have started off with a bowl.

2010 K-State wins vs UCLA (Actual Final Record 7-6): I really enjoyed this game, so I'm happy it took place. Kind of the opposite of the earlier at Auburn game, though, as far more to lose than to gain against a bad UCLA bunch. Replacing this with a win over an FCS team doesn't change the season a ton, but it would be far less rewarding.

2011 K-State wins @ Miami (Actual Final Record 10-3): One of the more meaningful non-conference wins of Snyder's career, in a lot of ways because of how it happened. I think this was the game which galvanized K-State's identity for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. A loss, I think, changes a lot. And so would a different (easier) opponent, perhaps.

2012 K-State wins vs Miami (Actual Final Record 11-2): Replacing this game with a blowout of, say, Indiana State probably doesn't have a big-picture impact, but taking away this early-season blowout of the Hurricanes would have slowed the buzz around the 2012 team.

2013 No Game (Actual Final Record 8-5):

2014 K-State loses vs Auburn (Actual final record 9-4): Loved this game, as it was one of my favorite fan atmospheres of Snyder 2.0. Probably the best. So, you'd hate to lose that, but this was a team hovering around the Top 10/Top Five of the BCS late in the season. If this group had one fewer loss it would have been discussed more as a national title contender and may have done better than the Alamo Bowl.

2015 No Game (Actual Record 6-7):

2016 K-State loses @ Stanford (Actual Final Record 9-4): I guess you, obviously, get a 10th win (assuming the rest of the season plays out the same), but outside of that I don't know if the season really changes. I think K-State was who it was this year.

2017 K-State loses @ Vandy (Actual Final Record 8-5): I think this one has a sneaky huge impact, maybe as big as any on this list. More than 20,000 Wildcat fans made the trip to Nashville in hopes of seeing a preseason Top 25 K-State team handle a bottom-of-the-barrel SEC program to kick start a great season. Instead, however, they were treated to a deflating (and uninspiring) loss to the Commodores. I think there probably were some people who decided, that night, K-State wasn't quite the same anymore under Snyder. If this loss never happens (because it's not scheduled) and K-State wins nine games I'm not so sure Snyder isn't still the coach.

2018 K-State loses vs Mississippi State (Actual Final Record 5-7): Now, you could make a somewhat similar argument about this game and its impact on Snyder/the program. Replacing this with another win over a low-level FBS team gets K-State to a bowl game, extending that streak. I tend to think Snyder would still have coached his last year either way, but it's not nearly as sure of a thing with a 6-6 regular-season record.