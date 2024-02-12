Hawkins committed on Nov. 28, 2022, over a year before he officially put pen to paper. Due to his early commitment date, Hawkins didn't receive many other offers, finishing with just two offers (Kansas State and Ole Miss). However, he did receive interest from multiple schools, including Iowa, Kansas, and Iowa State.

Hawkins was ranked as the No. 2 player in Kansas and was the 55th-best offensive tackle in the class. He was considered a three-star prospect by Rivals's ratings.

Here is Hawkins' flight plan and scouting report.