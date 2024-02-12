Kansas State attacked the offensive line heavily during the 2024 recruiting cycle, adding four scholarship linemen.
The first of those commits, and the first player in the class to call Kansas State home, was Shawnee (Kans.) Mill Valley High School offensive lineman Gus Hawkins.
Hawkins committed on Nov. 28, 2022, over a year before he officially put pen to paper. Due to his early commitment date, Hawkins didn't receive many other offers, finishing with just two offers (Kansas State and Ole Miss). However, he did receive interest from multiple schools, including Iowa, Kansas, and Iowa State.
Hawkins was ranked as the No. 2 player in Kansas and was the 55th-best offensive tackle in the class. He was considered a three-star prospect by Rivals's ratings.
Here is Hawkins' flight plan and scouting report.
