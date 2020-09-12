The Morning Walkthrough is a KSO feature that releases a handful of hours before each kickoff during the season and is the final update from Derek Young on what he's hearing about what to expect for the game.

Details for this week's version include:

- A recap of what we heard throughout the week

- Who may miss the game and who may play

- Notes from our top insider: TX

- Some insider nuggets on what to expect from Arkansas State

- More inside information on possible players being out for the Red Wolves

- The good news for the Wildcats from earlier this week

Just click on the following link for all the information.

https://kansasstate.forums.rivals.com/threads/morning-walkthrough.122352/