Kansas State guard Cam Carter has entered the transfer portal.
Carter, a rising senior, has spent the last two seasons with Kansas State after transferring from Mississippi State following the 2021-22 season.
In his first season with the Wildcats, Carter averaged 6.5 points and 3 rebounds per game. He started in every game that season, including their four NCAA Tournament games, where he averaged over seven points.
In their Sweet 16 win over Michigan State, Carter scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Carter was expected to take a massive step forward for Kansas State this season.
While there were ups and downs, Carter doubled his scoring average, putting up 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. The Louisiana native, however, could not improve his efficiency, as he shot under 40 percent from the field.
Carter scored his season-high against Miami in the Bahamas, scoring 28 points.
Carter is the first player from Kansas State to enter the transfer portal following the end of their season earlier this week.
The Wildcats will likely look to the same portal to replace Carter. NCAA Division 1 programs are allowed 13 scholarships and can replace players who choose to leave the program. Kansas State has three scholarships open, including Carter's.
