Kansas State guard Cam Carter has entered the transfer portal.

Carter, a rising senior, has spent the last two seasons with Kansas State after transferring from Mississippi State following the 2021-22 season.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Carter averaged 6.5 points and 3 rebounds per game. He started in every game that season, including their four NCAA Tournament games, where he averaged over seven points.



In their Sweet 16 win over Michigan State, Carter scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.