Kansas State guard Dai Dai Ames will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Ames will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Advertisement

Ames started 16 games as a true freshman, including the final 12 games of the season. He averaged 5.2 points (35.3% FG/32.9% 3PT/69.8% FT), 2.0 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game, serving as a second guard next to Tylor Perry. In the first round of the NIT, Ames scored a career-high 16 points and added five assists in 33 minutes. Although the Wildcats lost, the game provided reason to believe that Ames would continue to develop and earn a spot in the starting lineup.

However, the Wildcats began to pursue other guards through the portal, including point guards Michigan's Dug McDaniel and UI-Chicago's CJ Jones. The coaching staff also added Villanova's Brendan Hausen, though he's not a point guard. The staff has also pursued other guards, including Arkansas' Khalif Battle, though he would have been tall enough to play alongside Ames.