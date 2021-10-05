Kansas State hoops big board: October 5
1. RYLAN GRIFFEN: (Last: 1): Rylan Griffen was supposed to visit Kansas this past weekend for Late Night in the Phog, but that trip was replaced with an official visit to Oklahoma. That means he's ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news