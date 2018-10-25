Jordan Rawls Lakepoint Athletic

Jordan Rawls started his junior season at Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) off with an impressive showing this past weekend at the CB Hoops Super Jam at LakePoint Sports in Georgia. The 6-foot-2 lead guard exploded for 41 points in his first game of the day and did so connecting on deep balls, getting to the rim, and also dished out some assists to teammates. Kansas State offered following the event and became the class of 2020 prospect’s first high-major scholarship offer. Georgia Tech, Iowa and Ole Miss have also shown varying levels of interest. His other offers include UMass, FAU, Hofstra and Arkansas State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rawls talked about his newest offer, interest from Iowa, and what schools he would like to hear from. Kansas State: “I like it. It’s in the Big 12. I’m definitely interested in them since they gave me my first high-major offer. The assistant coach just told me how he likes my game and he couldn’t believe UMass was my first offer.” Iowa: “They’ve just been recruiting me a little bit. They want to get me up on campus soon for a visit. I don’t know too much about them, but I’m starting to look into them.” On schools he wants to hear from: “Really any SEC school. I’d like to hear from Tennessee. They are the home state school and I’ve been on campus there a couple times. I’ve talked to coach (Rob) Lanier a couple times. He said he likes my game. He wants me to get stronger to improve my game.”

RIVALS' REACTION