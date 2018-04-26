Kansas State lost one of their top 2019 targets in the backcourt recently when Trey McGowens of Virginia reclassified to the Class of 2018 and committed to Jeff Capel and Pitt all at once.

The decision to head to Pitt was one that developed rapidly since the program had just hired its new head coach barely more than a week before. However, there was always speculation that he could reclassify if the opportunity presented itself.

The Wildcats put in a lot of recruiting work to have other options lined up. Everyone knows about Kevin McCullar of Texas. Other alternatives include Kyky Tandy of Kentucky and James Bishop of the Baltimore area.

One that has not been discussed much is Deuce Dean of Columbia, South Carolina.

Dean's only other current Power Five offer outside of K-State is from Virginia Tech. However, he’s received plenty of interest from Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Florida, Virginia, Wake Forest and Duke as well.

The first AAU session was last weekend and the next one is this upcoming weekend. College coaches from all over have been in attendance evaluating all of the prospects. It will be a strong opportunity for him to garner even more interest and offers. Bruce Weber saw Dean last weekend and plans to again.

“They have shown me some interest lately,” Dean said. “They’ve just been telling me that they’re going to continue to watch me. They are going to come this weekend and watch me again.”