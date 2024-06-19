Just moments after adding outside linebacker Maguire Richman , the Wildcats dipped into Arizona to land a commitment from Brophy Prep defensive back Dominic Mitchell .

They say the best things come in pairs, and on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas State put that to the test, adding their second commitment of the day.

Holding mostly Group of 5 and FCS offers, Mitchell received an offer from the Wildcats on May 31 following a strong showing at one of K-State's prospect camps. Mitchell quickly followed that up by scheduling an official visit for last weekend.

An All-Region selection for Brophy Prep last season, Mitchell tallied 72 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two interceptions to help lead the Stampede to a 10-3 record.

Mitchell is the 10th player to commit to K-State in the 2025 recruiting class, and the seventh to lock in their decision during a busy June official visit period. Projected to play as a safety in K-State's defense, he's the first safety to commit to the Wildcats.

K-State's recruiting class is currently ranked 59th in the country.