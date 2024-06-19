Kansas State lands 2025 DB Dominic Mitchell
They say the best things come in pairs, and on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas State put that to the test, adding their second commitment of the day.
Just moments after adding outside linebacker Maguire Richman, the Wildcats dipped into Arizona to land a commitment from Brophy Prep defensive back Dominic Mitchell.
Holding mostly Group of 5 and FCS offers, Mitchell received an offer from the Wildcats on May 31 following a strong showing at one of K-State's prospect camps. Mitchell quickly followed that up by scheduling an official visit for last weekend.
An All-Region selection for Brophy Prep last season, Mitchell tallied 72 total tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two interceptions to help lead the Stampede to a 10-3 record.
Mitchell is the 10th player to commit to K-State in the 2025 recruiting class, and the seventh to lock in their decision during a busy June official visit period. Projected to play as a safety in K-State's defense, he's the first safety to commit to the Wildcats.
K-State's recruiting class is currently ranked 59th in the country.
