Kansas State was already off to a fast start on the recruiting trail in the 2021 cycle, but the Wildcats may have just made their biggest recruiting statement, yet, under head coach Chris Klieman: Four-star quarterback Jake Rubley has committed to K-State.

The Wildcats defeated NC State, LSU, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin for Rubley's services.

After several visits, including two to Manhattan, the finalists were Kansas State, NC State, LSU, Colorado and Iowa.