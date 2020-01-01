Kansas State lands 4-star QB Jake Rubley
Kansas State was already off to a fast start on the recruiting trail in the 2021 cycle, but the Wildcats may have just made their biggest recruiting statement, yet, under head coach Chris Klieman: Four-star quarterback Jake Rubley has committed to K-State.
The Wildcats defeated NC State, LSU, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah and Wisconsin for Rubley's services.
After several visits, including two to Manhattan, the finalists were Kansas State, NC State, LSU, Colorado and Iowa.
Skylar Thompson was actually the last four-star signal-caller K-State landed. The Fort Osage product received that ranking from Rivals.
The common theme between Rubley and Thompson is the fact both were pursued by assistant coach Collin Klein, not only because they are quarterbacks, but the Denver area and Kansas City metro were also responsibilities of Klein. He's quickly become one of the nation's best recruiters.
Rubley is the fourth commit of the class, following offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff and athletes Dorian Stephens and Davonte Pritchard.
Stay tuned for more on Rubley's fit and what it means for the Wildcat program.
