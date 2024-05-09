It will be hard to keep up with the Joneses on Kansas State's roster next season. After adding UI-Chicago guard CJ Jones to the roster earlier in the transfer portal, the Wildcats dipped back into the transfer portal to add Cal State Fullerton guard Max Jones.

Jones played in 24 games last season, starting in 21 of them. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. He also added 1.7 steals per contest, which ranked third in the Big West Conference. In November, Jones scored a season-high 30 points against Nebraska, making 10 of his 19 shots, including five three-pointers. Jones also had four steals in that contest.

A sharpshooter from behind the arc, Jones has emerged as one of the better shooters in the country. Last season, he attempted 4.7 three-pointers per game, making 38.8 percent of them. In 2022-23, Jones made 39.8% of his 2.7 attempts per game. Jones began his college career at the University of Tampa, a Division II program near his hometown of Clearwater, Fla. Jones averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and was named the Sunshine State Conference Freshman of the Year during his two seasons with Tampa.