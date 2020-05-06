Kansas State lands JC LB DeShawn Page
Kansas State is back on the board in the Class of 2021. Junior college linebacker DeShawn Page has committed to the Wildcats. Page is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee.
K-State was the first Power Five school to offer Page but was quickly followed by Oklahoma State. The Wildcats defeated the Cowboys for his services, in the absence of a visit to either Manhattan or Stillwater.
Page, last week, told KSO that if it were today, that he'd pick Kansas State over Mike Gundy and company.
He did exactly that.
Page's pledge gives K-State two linebackers in the 2021 haul so far, adding to high school recruit, Davonte Pritchard of Gardner Edgerton. However, Pritchard does have a bit more position versatility and could bounce to safety if needed, too.
It is the second year in a row the Cats have landed a junior college prospect from a Mississippi school. It was last year that Mike Tuiasosopo added Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Robert Hentz to his group.
Head coach Chris Klieman and new linebacker coach Steve Stanard put in a lot of the grunt work to land Page's pledge.
EMAWWWW👌🏾🟣⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uS5M0RVKN1— 6.pages (@DeshawnPage7) May 6, 2020
