Kansas State is back on the board in the Class of 2021. Junior college linebacker DeShawn Page has committed to the Wildcats. Page is a native of Knoxville, Tennessee.

K-State was the first Power Five school to offer Page but was quickly followed by Oklahoma State. The Wildcats defeated the Cowboys for his services, in the absence of a visit to either Manhattan or Stillwater.



Page, last week, told KSO that if it were today, that he'd pick Kansas State over Mike Gundy and company.

He did exactly that.