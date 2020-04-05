Williams had other offers from mid-major programs and from one other high-major program in Washington State.

The last open scholarship for the Kansas State men's basketball program seems to have a home. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M point guard Rudi Williams has committed to K-State.

Williams is the second junior college point guard in as many years for Kansas State, following the signing of David Sloan a year ago.

A year ago at NEO Williams averaged 21.0 points on 51.0% shooting from the field, 36.4% from the 3-point line and 80.7% from the free-throw line. He also averaged 8.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds a game.



He will be the sixth member of the class, and seventh if you count the mid-season addition of Kaosi Ezeagu, a transfer from UNLV.

The other five members are Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel, Nijel Pack, Luke Kasubke and the most recent, Seryee Lewis.

The outgoing players are the early transfer of Shaun Neal-Williams, the recent transfers of Cartier Diarra, James Love and Nigel Shadd and the graduations of Makol Mawien, Xavier Sneed and Pierson McAtee.

Stay tuned for more on Williams game at K-StateOnline.