Kansas State lands Oklahoma cornerback Kanijal Thomas

Kansas State continues their hot streak with a commitment from Class of 2023 cornerback Kanijal Thomas of Oklahoma on Tuesday. He is the eighth member of the class and fifth in June.

Thomas was inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium over the weekend for the last camp at K-State until the end of July. He impressed the coaches enough to warrant an offer from the Wildcats at that time.

In fact, they didn't even wait until it was finished. Chris Klieman pulled him aside as the camp was ongoing to extend him a scholarship. And the three-star prospect was so smitten with Kansas State, it took just two days later for him to announce his college choice.

The Wildcats defeated Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Memphis for the cornerback's services. And though he was being pursued heavily by the Jayhawks and visited the others, he chose to play his college ball in Manhattan.