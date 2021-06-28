Kansas State lands OL Drake Bequeaith

The newest member of the Kansas State class is Grapevine, Texas offensive lineman Drake Bequeaith. The Lone Star State high schooler committed to the Wildcats on Friday morning.

However, he waited to announce until Monday afternoon.

It comes just a few days after he was extended a scholarship by K-State, his first Power Five offer.

Like others, his offer was a product of being seen by Kansas State at multiple camps. He turned heads at a mega camp in Texas, before being invited to perform in front of the entire staff in Manhattan on June 20.

Three days after that camp, he received a call from Chris Klieman where he was offered. It didn't take long for him to make his decision and commit to the Big 12 program. Conor Riley has his first offensive lineman of the 2022 cycle.

Bequeaith is also from Overland Park and spent the first 11 years of his life in the area, making this move a very attractive one.