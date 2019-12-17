McKenzie High lineman Witt Mitchum of Tennessee has just committed to Chris Klieman and the Wildcats. He picked K-State over Kansas, West Virginia and Duke, and also over greater interest set to come in the late signing period.

Kansas State may not have found a junior college offensive tackle just yet, but the Wildcats have landed their second high school offensive tackle.

Conor Riley's position group is in need of some immediate help - and Mitchum may not address that - but he will satisfy their need for just more bodies in general at offensive tackle.

He'll upgrade the talent in the room, as well.

Though Mitchum doesn't have a ton of experience and is still a pretty raw project in his own right, he'll walk into the locker room in Manhattan with one of the highest upsides of anyone on the roster.

K-State felt all along that their only chance was to convince Mitchum to sign early in December rather than seeing his process through all the way to February.

Most with knowledge felt that he'd accrue even more offers, perhaps from SEC programs.

His commitment is significant for Kansas State, and he projects as a possible long term answer at tackle.

The best part of it all is that Mitchum plans to sign with K-State on Wednesday.