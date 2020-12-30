Graduate transfer defensive back Russ Yeast has committed to Kansas State after four seasons at Louisville.

Yeast has been in the transfer portal on two different occasions, actually. He almost left the Cardinal program when Bobby Petrino was still the coach and only stayed when he was removed in favor of Scott Satterfield.

The senior has played in all four seasons and even started seven games as a true freshman. Not only that, he's been a fixture on special teams and as a kick returner for the ACC program.

His best season was as a junior when he totaled 61 tackles, forced 2 fumbles and intercepted one pass. As a senior in a shortened season, he recorded 45 tackles and recovered 2 fumbles.

In a year with many disgruntled players or non-productive players in the transfer portal looking for a splash of playing time that they were not already receiving, Yeast is the rare addition that has been incredible productive at a power five school.

I'm not sure if there's a connection, but he is the second Indianapolis native that Chris Klieman has landed as a grad transfer in the last three cycles. The first was running back James Gilbert of Ball State.

Yeast will have one year of remaining and can play cornerback, safety or nickel.