It appears the AP Top 25 voters weren't too impressed with Kansas State 's victory over Troy on Saturday.

Despite a 29-point victory over the Trojans, the Wildcats maintained their No. 15 spot in the AP Top 25 poll.

Kansas State did cover some ground with No. 14 LSU (who also did not move from Week 2's poll), as they sit just 31 points away from the Tigers. Last week, the Wildcats were 129 points away from LSU.

Kansas State also remained as the second-highest Big 12 team in the polls. Texas, who beat No. 3 Alabama over the weekend, moved up seven spots to No. 4. The Longhorns also received two first-place votes.

In total, three Big 12 teams find themselves inside the Top 25. Despite a 17-point victory over SMU, Oklahoma moved down to No. 19. TCU, Kansas, and Oklahoma State also received votes but did not gain enough to crack the rankings.