The Vashon product has also visited the Wildcat program multiple times, the most recent trip being for the team camp in Manhattan where he spent a lot of time around the K-State coaches.

One of the top guard targets - perhaps the one Kansas State has prioritized the most - is St. Louis area guard Mario McKinney .

McKinney Tweeted just days ago that he would be naming his top seven schools, and he’s followed through on that by announcing this evening that his final seven is K-State, Louisville, Missouri, VCU, Oklahoma State, Auburn and Iowa State.

K-State has always sat in a promising spot for McKinney’s services, thanks to assistant Chris Lowery, and the chatter recently has suggested that the Wildcats have improved their standing even more.

The St. Louis presence on the roster is one of the factors that has played into their success with McKinney, as well as Lowery’s prowess in the region and the playing time available at the position.

The Wildcats signed Levi Stockard from McKinney’s high school in the Class of 2017 and also have two other St. Louis natives on the roster as well in Xavier Sneed and Shaun Williams of Hazelwood Central.

Lowery has created a strong footprint there for K-State the Wildcats hope to continue to grow from in the coming years. Not only is McKinney a target, but so is Class of 2020 four-star prospect Cam’Ron Fletcher of Vashon, as well.

The guard positions are one of the focuses in the Class of 2019 for Bruce Weber and company. Both Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown are about to embark on their final year in purple.

Keep it locked on KSO for more coverage of McKinney’s finalists in the coming days.